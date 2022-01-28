Billie Eilish tells her life in an autobiographical book: ‘In Her Own Words’ | People | Entertainment

‘In Her Own Words’ is in print and audiobook format.

In addition to winning the International Female Solo Artist Award at the Brit Awards this May 11, the singer Billie Elish announced to his fans the publication of an account of his journey to fame in a book and audiobook entitled In Her Own Words. The book goes on sale today.

The book includes never-before-seen photos from Eilish’s childhood, including one at the piano, singing with a toy voice recorder.

Too there are stories about their first song, Ocean Eyes, and the special relationship he has created with his followers. He practically searched the family photo archive, he told the magazine The Rolling Stones.

“I believe that many people thought that I became a star with Ocean Eyes and I gave up everything else because I was already famous… and it wasn’t like that at all“, said to Reuters.

“Yes, my life was the same for a while. I was still dancing several hours a day, and I was in the choir and I did the same things. I was in circus class,” Eilish told the agency.

“But for me it was huge and the biggest moment of my life.”

In 2020 Eilish became the youngest artist to write and record a song for a James Bond film, following in the footsteps of Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

The teen’s debut album topped Billboard in 2015 and was the most-streamed of 2019. In 2021, she was the Grammy winner for Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted. (AND)