Billie Eilish on the cover of British Vogue: surprises with a new image

(CNN) — Billie Eilish has traded in her baggy pants and hoodies for bodysuits and corsets.

Featured on the cover of British Vogue, the 19-year-old sported a new wardrobe that shows off her shapes, shortly after changing her green hair to blonde.

“She is giving vent to a fantasy by adopting a ‘classic, old pin-up’ look,” the magazine said.

Billie Eilish said she wanted to explore the beauty of corsets, which she knew would irritate people, but she was also drawn to their original restrictive function.

This is a big change for Eilish, who said in the interview that her body is her “deepest insecurity” and was the initial reason for her depression when she was younger, leading her to wear baggy clothes.

She also struggled with the amount of skin people felt was acceptable to show, but now says confidence is her only gospel.

“My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” said Billie Eilish, anticipating criticism of her most revealing session with the British edition of Vogue. “It’s about what makes you feel good.”

“Showing your body and showing your skin, or not, shouldn’t make you lose respect,” he said.

The release of Billie Eilish’s new image comes just days after she released her new single, “Your Power,” which she called “an open letter to people who take advantage, mostly men.”

Eilish said there is no excuse for men to take advantage of anyone.

“I think it’s so easy for them to lose it. ‘Do you expect a guy not to grab you if you’re wearing that dress?’ Seriously, are you that weak? Come on!”

Billie Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” is out on July 30.