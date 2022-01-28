Billie Eilish Is Launching Her First Fragrance Eilish- Eilish Perfume Review

Billie Eilish has been the latest celeb to enter the beauty business. The first superstar fragrance, EilishIt will go on sale in November. “This is a scent I have been chasing for years and years. This is my favorite scent in the world,” she wrote on Instagram. An aroma in which, among others, we will find notes of vanilla.

Eilish, who has synesthesia (the ability to experience one of your senses through another. She says she can smell colors), explained in a popular post that she has always been drawn to amber-colored scents. Its first fragrance plays with the inclusion of vanilla, cocoa, musk, amber and warm spices. “It’s very sensory to me and sensual,” Eilish explained in ELLE.com .

The 19-year-old singer says she has always been drawn to scents and the impact they can have on memories. “Fragrances have always been a very important part of my life and for as long as I can remember, it was a dream to create a perfume and bring my ideas to life,” she wrote on Instagram. “This has been one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I can’t wait for you to have it!”

The bottle, a gorgeous metallic bust, looks more like a sculpture than something you’d expect from a celebrity perfume (although there may be some resemblance to the fragrance). Bodysuit by Kim Kardashian). A packaging that is inspired by Eilish’s favorite parts of the human body: the collarbone, the neck and the back. Eilish has also explained that she didn’t want the bottle to represent a certain body type, as there is beauty in all of them.

Plus, the scent is vegan (just like Eilish herself), cruelty-free, and made with clean ingredients. Although it is already clear that Eilish by billie eilish It will launch in November at BillieEilishFragrances.com, we still don’t know when it will hit the Spanish market.

