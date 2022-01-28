Billboard Cinemas La Dehesa from January 28 to 30 – INFO BIERZO

CINEMAS LA DEHESA PONFERRADA

The cold can make us opt for a good movie session, and if the ‘burbiano cinema’ does not convince you… We bring you billboard from January 21 to 27, Cinemas La Dehesa Ponferrada so you can quickly decide which film and session is best for you.

Direction: Garth Jennings

Distribution: Animation, Voice: Matthew McConaughey, Reese witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Bond, Bobby Canavale, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Adam Buxton, Garth Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz

Duration: 110min

Schedules: 5:00 p.m. SATURDAY TO THURSDAY

Synopsis: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

Director: Jon Watts

Distribution: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Tony Revoliri, JK Simmons, Angourie Rice, Alfred Molina, Jacob Battalion, Jon Favreau, Harry Holland, Christopher Cocke, JB Smoothe, Hannibal Buress, Martin Starr

Duration: 148min

Schedules: 8:00 p.m.

Synopsis: For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our hero, neighbor and friend is unmasked, no longer able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a Super Hero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man. Sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

Direction: simon kinberg

Distribution: Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diana Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramirez, Jason Wong, Waleed Elgadi, Leo Staar, Read Mancarella, Raphael Acloque, Oleg Kricunoff

Duration: 124 min

Schedules: 5:30 p.m. FRIDAY AND THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. SATURDAY, SUNDAY, WEDNESDAY

5:30 p.m. 8:15 p.m. MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Synopsis: When a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of dangerous mercenaries, CIA special agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) must join forces with German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), the former MI6 ally and specialist in computer scientist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and expert Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz), on a lethal, fast-paced mission to get her back. Meanwhile, a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing), follows his every step. Together they must overcome their personal conflicts and use their talents and experience to save the world. Along the way, they will become comrades and friends, forming a deadly new group: 355. Name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution.

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Distribution: Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dorman, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Lara McDonnell, Gerald Horan, Turlough Convery, sid sagar, JosieWalker, Chris McCurry, Colin Morgan

Duration: 99MIN

Schedules: 5:15 p.m. 7:45 p.m. 10:15 p.m.

Synopsis:A coming-of-age drama set in the turmoil of Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, the film follows young Buddy as he navigates a landscape of labor struggle, radical cultural change and sectarian violence. Buddy dreams of a glamorous future that will keep him out of trouble, but in the meantime, he finds comfort in his charismatic father and mother, and his cheerful grandparents.

Direction: king richard

Distribution: Will Smith,Demi Singleton, Saniya Sydney, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate, Dylan McDermott, Katrina Begin, Andy Hof, Jimmy Walker Jr.

Duration: 138min

Schedules: 8:15 p.m. FRIDAY, MONDAY, TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

5:45 p.m. 8:45 p.m. OTHER DAYS

Synopsis: Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports, turning them into legendary icons.

Direction: Ali Samadi Ahadi

Distribution: Animation

Duration: 85min

Schedules: 5:30 p.m.

Synopsis: Based on one of Germany’s most popular children’s books, “Moonbound” tells the story of little Pete who embarks on an enchanting journey together with the Beetle, Mr. Zoomzeman and the Sandman to rescue his little sister from the evil Moon Man.

Direction: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin,Tyler Gillett

Distribution: Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell, DavidArquette, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, marley shelton, Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding

Duration: 114min

Schedules: 8:00 p.m. 10:30 p.m. FRIDAY

7:45 p.m. 10:30 p.m. SATURDAY, SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

7:45 p.m. MONDAY, TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

Synopsis: Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders shocked the sleepy town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the mask of Ghostface and is on the hunt for a group of teenagers to resurrect the secrets of the town’s deadly past.

Direction: james ball

Distribution: Ben Davis,Emma Elle Roberts, Shannen Fields, Julie Sicott, Richard Cutting, Michael Joiner, FrancineLocke, jackson walker, Cameron Arnett, Johnny Alonzo, Terry Genemer, Rebecca Langlois, Nikki Estridge

Duration: 109min

Schedules: 5:30 p.m. FRIDAY

Synopsis:Ethan meets Emma. They are handsome, good students and better people. When Emma unexpectedly becomes pregnant, a family and emotional earthquake occurs, which will end with the couple’s confrontation in court and will put human life at the center of the debate: Ethan wants to defend his rights and those of the baby, but Emma is willing. to abort The trial will capture national attention and will test the couple’s love.

Direction: William of the Bull

Distribution: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, RooneyMara, Tony Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Pearlman, Richard Jenkins, Mark Povinelli, David Strathairn, Holt McCallany, Jim Beaver, Mary Steenburgen, Paul Anderson

Duration: 150min

Schedules: 5:30 p.m. 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A hustler (Bradley Cooper) teams up with a fortune-teller (Cate Blanchett) to swindle millionaires… Remake of the 1947 film “Nightmare Alley”.

Direction: Paco Square

Distribution: Almudena Love, VeraValdez, Karina Kolokolchykova, Chachahuang, Michael Collis

Duration: 100min

Schedules: 5:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 10:15 p.m.

Synopsis: Susana (Almudena Amor) has to leave her life in Paris working as a model to return to Madrid. Her grandmother Pilar (Vera Valdez) has just suffered a stroke. Years ago, when Susana’s parents died, her grandmother raised her as if she were her own daughter. Susana needs to find someone to take care of Pilar, but what should be just a few days with her grandmother will end up becoming a terrifying nightmare.

Direction: Emmanuel Carrere

Distribution: Juliette Binoche, Didier Pupin, Emily Madeline, Evelyne Poree, Helene Lambert, Lea Meat

Duration: 107min

Schedules: 7:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m. FRIDAY AND THURSDAY

5:15 p.m. 10:30 p.m. SATURDAY, SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

5:15 p.m. MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Synopsis: Marianne Winckler, a renowned author, decides to write a book about job insecurity, experiencing this reality first-hand. To do this, hiding her identity, she gets a job as a cleaner in a town in Normandy, northern France, and discovers a life ignored by the rest of society in which every euro earned or spent matters. Despite the harshness of the experience, the solidarity between colleagues creates strong bonds of friendship between Marianne and them. Mutual help leads to friendship and friendship to trust, but what happens to this trust when the truth comes out?