Best method to get shiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

After knowing the latest news about this long-awaited game, we have now received more news related to Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: today we bring information on how to get variocolor / shiny Pokémon.

The shiny Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The information we bring today includes a method to get more easily Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The details provided are as follows

In the game we can enjoy massive appearances of a kind of Pokémon. These are special events that cause a specific species of Pokémon to appear almost endlessly in a certain area during a specific period of time.

This event lasts until a message appears stating that it will no longer appear.

This is the best way to get a particular Pokémon in its shiny version, as more of that species appearing increases the chance of getting a shiny one.

We must bear in mind that the shiny appear in the overworld of the game, that is, they are seen with the naked eye. They also have a distinctive sound and visual effect.

We remind you that the shiny will remain in the overworld after saving the game, thus ensuring their capture.

In this graph, also show us some more stats:

Condition Details Bonuses Normal Standard base of 1 / 4096 to be shiny +1 Complete Pokedex Research level 10 of that Pokémon species +1 Perfect Pokedex Complete all Pokédex tasks for that Pokémon species +2 Iris Amulet Complete Hisui’s Pokédex with all Pokémon at Research Level 10 +3 pack pokemon It is the phenomenon that makes more Pokémon of that species appear on the map +25

If we add all the bonuses, we get the best probability of 1/128:

Probability Normal Complete Pokedex Perfect Pokedex Iris Amulet herds 1 / 4096 +1 2 / 4096 +1 +1 4 / 4096 +1 +1 +2 5 / 4096 +1 +1 +3 7 / 4096 +1 +1 +2 +3 With Packs of Pokémon 26 / 4096 +1 +25 27 / 4096 +1 +1 +25 29 / 4096 +1 +1 +2 +25 30 / 4096 +1 +1 +3 +25 32 / 4096 +1 +1 +2 +3 +25

these pokemon they cannot appear shiny for now: starter pokemon All Legendary and Mythical Pokémon Gift Pokémon: Darkrai and Shaymin Mystery Gift: For now there are no shiny gifts.

for now:

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

Fountain. Fountain.