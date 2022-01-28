Benedict Cumberbatch regrets making a non-binary character in Zoolander 2

Representation and inclusion in cinema is essential. This is not an excuse or a private agenda, but a real need to be able to tell all kinds of stories for all kinds of people. However, the process has not always been successful and for many years the comedy served to make fun of the LGBTQ + community as something alien and strange, instead of making them part of the genre. Zoolander- 64% is one of the great examples of this. The first film divided audiences at the time, but years later it was recognized as an ingenious farce that played on prejudice, something they tried to repeat in Zoolander 2 – 23%, without any success.

Ben Stiller has worked as a director for as many years as he has worked as an actor, and it is in this work that his vision on various topics far from comedy can be appreciated. But within this genre he has also achieved interesting things and Zoolander It marked a curious moment in his career, since it took years for the film to be considered a cult movie. In an attempt to take advantage of this situation, Stiller decided to develop a sequel, whose publicity was much better than the film itself.

If the original had curious cameos like Natalie Portman or David Bowie, Zoolander 2 it was long followed and obtained many more figures from the music and film industry. But all these embellishments did nothing to hide the lack of a coherent script or the fact that the comedy style already felt old and even close to insult. In addition to sexualizing the main women as a mockery, and jokes about being overweight, this installment has one of the most criticized moments in recent years: the appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch as All.

In theory, the character of All as a model was to represent that the protagonists are no longer familiar with the world of fashion that is constantly changing and that in recent years, like all industries, it has sought new forms of inclusion. . What should have functioned as a joke about the clash of two worlds, one old and ignorant and the other current and without apologizing for its ways, became an attack that neither the public nor the press could ignore.

Almost 6 years after its premiere, benedict cumberbatch met with Penelope Cruz, who plays Valentina Valencia in the film, for a talk at Actors on Actors from Variety. During the interview, the protagonist of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took the opportunity to talk about the poor reception his role in Zoolander 2 and admits that the way to do it was not correct:

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the role, totally understandable now. And I think that in these times, my role could never be played by anyone other than a trans actor. But I remember at the time I didn’t necessarily think of it that way, and it was more about two dinosaurs, two heteronormative clichés that didn’t understand this new and diverse world. But it flopped a bit. But it was wonderful meeting you in that brief moment and working with Ben [Stiller] and Owen [Wilson].

Cruz took the opportunity to assure her that she thought what she did in the movie was very funny. For many this is so, especially since the actor is best known for his work on serious titles that are usually Oscar material, such as The Enigma Code – 90%. The sequel was released the same year as Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% and some believed that the boycott would end up affecting their path within the MCU, but that did not happen largely because Zoolander 2 did not interest the majority of the public.

When the first trailer was released Zoolander 2, various organizations filed complaints against the film and even started a movement to boycott its release. One petition claimed that her character was a stuffy, superficial and dangerous way of talking about non-binary people and androgynous people, furthering dangerous stereotypes they’ve struggled with for years. The community assured that it was good to take the idea that things in the fashion industry have changed, but that if they wanted to make a comment or criticism about it, it could work with other figures such as Andreja Pejic, trans model recognized throughout the world, instead of giving priority to a cisgender actor.

