Ben Affleck: “There are many people in my life who have encouraged me to fulfill my ambitions, my father was the first”

A fatherless boy growing up in the light of a bar where the bartender, his Aunt Charlie, is the boldest and most colorful of a group of quirky and affectionate father figures. This is the essence of the plot of “The Tender Bar”, a film directed by GGeorge Clooney and starring Ben Affleck which launched the Amazon Prime Video platform.

In a virtual press conference, attended by THE LIBERAL, its protagonists spoke about the content of this 104-minute drama that moves, identifies, questions and reveals without pontificating about the theme it develops. The sample and that is just a mosaic of human behavior in situations like the ones that the character played by the small and great actor goes through Daniel Ranieri.

Participating in this virtual press conference were Ben Afllec, Daniel Ranieri (he became known in 2020 when, after recording a video asking people to take care of themselves and avoid crowds, he was contacted by George Clooney), Tye Sheridan (remembered for his work on Cyclops in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”), the immense Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown in “Back to the Future”), Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”), Briana Middleton, screenwriter William Monaham and producer Grant Heslow. The meeting with journalism was moderated by Dave Karger.

PARENTAL ROLE

In his statements at the press conference, Afleck drew a parallel between the “father” he represents in the film and Timonthy Affleck, his own father. “Although there are many people in my life who have encouraged me to fulfill my ambitions, my father was the first, a self-taught guy very interested in language, reading and storytelling and who made me appreciate that at an early age. The invitation of the tape is to remember those people, and if you still have them by your side, you can take advantage and thank them for what they have done for you.

In addition, Ben highlighted the importance of working again with George Clooney, with whom, in the 90s, they made Argo, a film in which Affleck was the protagonist and Clooney was the producer.

“George created a welcoming, safe and beautiful atmosphere in which you felt that you could take risks, collective work was experienced, encouragement among all. Among many of his gifts is his profound precision.

In addition, Affleck emphasized the possibility he had in The Thender Bar to share with his youth idol, Christopher Lloyd. “When Back to the Future came out it was wonderful and he was the first celebrity I saw in person walking the streets of Boston,” he recalled in the very presence, the press conference, of the great Christopher.

THE PLOT OF THE THENDER BAR

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the light of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the boldest and most colorful of a group of quirky and affectionate father figures. . As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities that were denied to her — and struggles to leave the run-down home of his rowdy but supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — JR begins to pursue his career dreams and romantic, if not very funny at times — with one foot always fixed on Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is based on the bestselling autobiography of the same name by JR Moehringer.



