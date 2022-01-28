BBVA alerts users about fraud through its app

BBVA Mexico alerted users to a new mechanism for fraud that are making cyber criminals through the mobile application when it presents faults and with which they pass themselves off as executives of the Bank and offer to solve the problems with the apps.

In their social networks, BBVA explains that the fraudsters they call users and ask for customer information to help them solve problems with the mobile app.

The financial institution explained that criminalsis they ask the account holders forcefully authorize a cardless withdrawal to “to unlock” the apps and see if the app works. At the moment that users share the password to make the withdrawal, the money is stolen.

BBVA He reiterated that they never ask for confidential data from their clients and recommends that if they receive a call offering help to ´to unlockhis appshang up immediately.

Call or message “from Bank“? Check not to be a victim of fraud

The typical call of the “Bank employee“what do you alert of a charge to you Debit or credit is actually a deception known as vishing in which scammers pose as representatives of an institution and convince users that there is a problem with their account. The result is that the victim panics, and without reservation, provides all the access information to his on line bankallowing criminals to empty the accounts of those affected.

The scams made through SMS messages are known as smishinga method used by cybercriminals to trick users through messages purporting to come from their banks or other services into clicking on a link that will take them to pages designed to steal sensitive information, including account access credentials and bank details .

The danger of these methods of deception is that, although many people are familiar with the scams via email (phishing) and know how to recognize and avoid it, most are unaware of the damage that an attempt to smishing or of vishingsince it is usually an unexpected channel.

In accordance with Kasperskyin the case of calls, cybercriminals they play with the emotions of the victim and establish a bond of trust in the face of an alleged unrecognized charge in one of their accounts; although, in other cases, they can even use threats to corner users and get them to divulge sensitive information that allows fraudsters to have access to the money of the companies. victims.

“It is important to remember that no financial institution or bank will send a text message asking you to update your account information or confirm your ATM card code. In fact, banks do not usually send SMS of suspicious movements, so if you receive a message of this type, it is probably a fraudthe same, in the case of a phone call,” he said.

Recommendations to avoid being a victim of smishing Y vishing:

-Do not trust: Always be suspicious of the links received by SMS and do not click or respond to these text messages.

-Use a call blocking app to identify and prevent illegal calls and other scams come to your phone. Some apps They even have call classifiers that tell you which calls might be spam, helping you decide if you want to answer.

-Do not interact and hang up: In the case of vishing, interacting in any way could encourage more calls. Avoid pressing numbers to navigate automated menus and don’t respond to staff if you think it’s a scam.

-Always verify: If you click on a link in an SMS message, check the address of the website you were redirected to to make sure they are genuine. In any case, it is better to contact the service provider directly by a means other than the link received.

-Call your Bank: In case you receive an SMS or call related to any of your bank accountsimmediately contact your Bank to check that everything is in order. Otherwise, the Bank you can help.

