Atletico Madrid sign Daniel Wass

Taking advantage of the fact that the contract with the Valencia At the end of the season, as soon as Kieran Trippier’s departure to Newcastle United became known, he was one of the first names to appear. Because the Atletico Madrid identified to Daniel Wass as his big target for the right lane of defense.

The 32-year-old now confirms his change of scenery, after several weeks of intense negotiations. And it is that the combined red and white finally managed in recent days to reach an agreement for this player to join their ranks definitively.

a versatile player

His ability to act as a right-back and also as a midfielder, his original position, have convinced Diego Simeone. He also knows the League well and is a player with a lot of experience, therefore a bet per season and a half that in fact is not excessively expensive.

His transfer is estimated at €2.7 million and, as we said before, he signs until June 2023 with the current League champion. That he can finally close the squad with which he will compete in this way in the decisive stretch of this new season.