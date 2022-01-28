Atletico Madrid sign Daniel Wass
Taking advantage of the fact that the contract with the Valencia At the end of the season, as soon as Kieran Trippier’s departure to Newcastle United became known, he was one of the first names to appear. Because the Atletico Madrid identified to Daniel Wass as his big target for the right lane of defense.
The 32-year-old now confirms his change of scenery, after several weeks of intense negotiations. And it is that the combined red and white finally managed in recent days to reach an agreement for this player to join their ranks definitively.
a versatile player
His ability to act as a right-back and also as a midfielder, his original position, have convinced Diego Simeone. He also knows the League well and is a player with a lot of experience, therefore a bet per season and a half that in fact is not excessively expensive.
His transfer is estimated at €2.7 million and, as we said before, he signs until June 2023 with the current League champion. That he can finally close the squad with which he will compete in this way in the decisive stretch of this new season.
🔴⚪ #WelcomeWass
Agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Daniel Wass.
🇩🇰 The Danish international has signed his contract until 2023 😀
👋 Welcome to the athletic family!
🔗 https://t.co/NBP1EBDf7t pic.twitter.com/IgAQWoUMCb
– Atletico Madrid (@Atleti) January 27, 2022