Astronomers detect a powerful cosmic object that emits signals unlike anything they have seen before – FayerWayer

Space has given a group of astronomers a new discovery, with signals unlike anything they have seen in the past. It is a powerful, mysterious, cosmic object that flickers in the Milky Way and hurls enormous amounts of energy toward Earth three times an hour..

This strangely powerful object, located about 4,000 light-years from the sun, it is unlike any cosmic structure ever observedaccording to the verbatim words of the researchers of the study, published on January 26 in the journal Nature.

Called GLEAM-X J162759.5-523504.3 and which we will call GLEAM In short, it appeared out of nowhere in a recent study of radio waves from the Milky Way.

According to the researchers, GLEAM rapidly brightened over the course of about 60 seconds, briefly becoming one of the brightest objects in the entire sky, and then suddenly disappeared into darkness again.. Approximately 20 minutes later, the object reappeared, glowing steadily to full brightness once more, before dimming again a minute later.

[ Arqueólogos en Omán descubren un juego de mesa de 4.000 años de antigüedad ]

What is GLEAM exactly?

Objects like these, which appear and disappear before the lenses of our telescope, are known as transitory. Typically, transients represent a dying star or supernova, or perhaps the strange rapidly spinning corpse of an already dead star, also known as a neutron star.

However, neither of those standard explanations quite fit the behavior of this newly discovered object, the astronomers wrote.

It is possible that the mysterious GLEAM is evidence of a new type of stellar object that has only been theorized so faror even one that the most experienced astronomers or beginners have dreamed of.

The lead author of the study, Natasha Hurley-Walker, a radio astronomer at Curtin University in Bentley, Australia, said in a statement: “This object appeared and disappeared for a few hours during our observations. That was completely unexpected. It was kind of creepy for an astronomer because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”.

Map of the Milky Way showing the position of GLEAM (Natasha Hurley-Walker)

They were looking for transients and found GLEAM

The authors of the new study were looking for fast transients, which flicker every few milliseconds, using the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) radio telescope in the Australian outback, when they discovered GLEAM.

The flickering on and off is too fast to be a supernova and too slow to be a pulsar. The researchers ensured that GLEAM’s minute-long glow pattern defies explanation.

An analysis of the object showed that it was incredibly bright but smaller than Earth’s sun. GLEAM’s radio emissions were also highly polarized, meaning its light waves only vibrate in a single plane, suggesting that they were generated by an extremely powerful magnetic field.

GLEAM (Natasha Hurley-Walker)

These characteristics coincide with a type of theoretical object known as “ultra long period magnetar”, which as the Live Science report explains, it is essentially a highly magnetized neutron star that rotates very slowly.

While it was predicted to exist, this rare class of object had never before been observed in space, the researchers said.

GLEAM could also be a rare type of white dwarf star that can very rarely emit radio emissions by absorbing material from a binary companion star, but more observations in other bands of the electromagnetic spectrum are needed to solve this stellar mystery.

“Nobody expected to directly detect one like this because we didn’t expect them to be that bright. Somehow it’s converting magnetic energy into radio waves much more effectively than anything we’ve seen before.”, he concluded. Hurley-Walker.