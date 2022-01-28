Arnold Schwarzenegger sports muscles like Zeus

Arnold Schwarzenegger just posted a mysterious post on Instagram sporting muscles like Zeus. But it’s probably not about a movie or TV show. Let’s see.

arnold schwarzenegger knows how to reach his fans on the Internet. With his career as an actor, bodybuilder and politician, Schwarzenegger often shares his life and training tips on his Instagram and sharing gym with his son Joseph Baena. But in addition to sharing his views on just about everything, he also likes to bait his upcoming performances, including one that he just shared on his Instagram sporting muscles like Zeus.

In a new post, Schwarzenegger is dressed as an epic-looking Zeus in a promotional poster and captioned “Coming February 2022.” His son, Joseph Baena, also jokingly commented, “Oh god in heaven, please bless my routine today.” That’s all the information we have. So what could the mysterious poster mean? Okay, according to IMDB, nothing on the actor’s list of upcoming jobs, including Triplets with Danny Devito, is related to the Greek god. In addition, he did not mention a streaming service or television network related to the cartel. So what’s in February that you could be involved in?

Our best guess is the Super Bowl, which will take place on February 13. Schwarzenegger could lend his acting chops (and his muscles) to an upcoming TV ad. The whole promo could be similar to Crocodile Dundee’s weird and confusing 2018 Super Bowl ad, featuring Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth and other Australian actors. Ultimately, all the teasers and trailers for the “movie” were actually a huge marketing campaign to increase tourism in Australia.

From the post, it doesn’t seem like Schwarzenegger is marketing a product or place. But who knows? Other celebrities could have similar posts soon, making an epic and mysterious group of Olympian gods for a memorable Super Bowl moment. But as we have said, everything is speculation. In February, the mystery will be solved.

