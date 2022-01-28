Ariana Grande’s song could be nominated for an Oscar this 2022

Ariana Grande could be nominated for an Oscar this 2022

Everything seems to indicate that the famous singer and actress Ariana Grande aspires to be nominated for a oscars 2022 thanks to one of her songs, something that without a doubt is quite an achievement for her.

The song “just look up“performed by Ariana Grande in the movie “Don’t Look Up” is among the 15 songs eligible for the Oscars 2022.

Recently, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in charge of awarding the Oscar Awards each year, published a list of 15 original songs from movies that have been pre-selected to be nominated coming soon as Best Song at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

It may interest you: Oscar Awards 2022: Mexican films that could be nominated

According to the statement, a total of 84 original movie songs were considered, however, only 15 have made it to the next stage.

It should be noted that the list includes songs performed by Billie Eilish, Beyonce, U2 and Ariana Grande, who in addition to interpreting “Just Look Up” in the original Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”, has a role as an actress.

As you may remember, Ariana Grande participates in the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.









That is why the singer’s fans hope to see her parade down the media red carpet that will apparently take place completely in person next Sunday, March 27.

It is important to note that the nominations for the 2022 Oscar Awards will be published on February 8, the date on which it will be announced if the song “Just Look Up” performed by Ariana Grande could compete for an Oscar for Best Song.

In case he was nominated, the singer would possibly have a live performance at the media event.

It is worth mentioning that with a month of delay, the film awards season has begun.

In the next couple of months, the best of cinema will be recognized at events such as the SAG Awards, Critic’s Choice Awards, or the public’s favorite, the Oscars.

As we mentioned before, the 2022 Oscars will take place on March 27 (one month later than usual).

With the exception of last year’s Oscars held in late April due to the pandemic, these are usually held in late February.

However, this year’s delay is not entirely the fault of the pandemic and it is that the decision to deliver the 2022 Oscars at the end of March was made with the intention of avoiding competing with other important television events, for example, the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, the audience for the Oscars decreases considerably each year, so holding them close to the Super Bowl could further reduce the number of people who watch the broadcast.