Ariana Grande pregnant? Confused fans after an Instagram post circulates showing her with a baby bump

After keeping his relationship with Dalton-Gomez , fans were quite surprised when Ariana Grande announced their engagement in December 2020 and married later in May 2021, so it is possible that the trainer of “The Voice” He has kept another secret about his personal life.

But nevertheless, fans were quick to investigate on their own and weren’t fooled by the “pregnancy” photo.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker