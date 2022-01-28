Ariana Grande is getting married and her ring hides a secret

If you have not been sheltered in a cave for the last few hours, you will have heard: this weekend the singer was secretly marrying her boyfriend, unknown until the request, Dalton Gomez, whom she introduced to us by surprise during the quarantine thanks to his collaboration with Justin Bieber, ‘Stuck with you’, and to which he has practically dedicated his latest album ‘Positions’.

There are few details of the link. We know that it was held in the mansion that the couple has in Montecito (freaks out with the photos) and that it was an intimate event, with only about 20 guests. We don’t know anything about the wedding dress, but what we do know since the request is a detail about the engagement ring. It is an oval-shaped diamond next to a pearl, estimated at about 300,000 dollars, although the value would go up a lot if the theory that fans have is true.

As you well know, the singer is very close to her grandmother Nonna. In 2014, her husband, her grandfather, passed away, but not before leaving the artist with a memory: the pearl on her tie pin. She herself posted on her Twitter profile that they had made a ring with the piece, here it is:

”Nonna has made a ring for me with the pearl from my grandfather’s tie. She told me that he told her that he had dreamed that he would protect me.”

And, interestingly enough, it’s the same as the engagement ring Dalton gave her when he asked him to marry her.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sniff sniff. Can there be a more beautiful gesture of love!? Now we just hope that this commitment is the final one, or at least the one that makes him truly happy. In 2018 she also did it with Pete Davidson after a few months of relationship and things did not go very well… Send the wedding invitation to Cosmo, Ari.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io