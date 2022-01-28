Argentina asked China to add more than $3 billion to the swap

The swap is not a credit but an exchange of currencies between central banks. As Ámbito learned, it is being negotiated that the operation be carried out in yuan. It would only pay interest if they are converted to dollars for use.

Currently, in the coffers of the entity chaired by Miguel Pesce there are 130,000 million yuan, which is equivalent to US$20,600 million. Now, the government has asked China to extend the swap by 20 billion yuan (about $3.1 billion). If materialized, this would be equivalent to a reinforcement of 8% for gross reserves, which yesterday closed at US$38,872 million.

With these currencies (which also will not increase net reserves), on the one hand, they would seek to give a signal of greater strength for the Central Bank’s position, which will face a demanding February in exchange matters. On the other hand, it would allow gross holdings to be increased by a magnitude similar to the upcoming maturities with the Fund: in March, close to US$3,000 million corresponding to the multimillionaire Stand By signed by Mauricio Macri will expire. All this in hours that the Government describes as decisive for the renegotiation of the debt of US $ 45,000 million.

Argentina has had an open swap with China since 2009, which was extended and expanded on successive occasions. At present, the yuan accounts for more than half of the gross reserves. The exchange of currencies is an agreement between the central banks of both countries, by which the People’s Bank of China has an account in renminbi (yuan) in the BCRA, and the latter has an account in pesos in China.

The expansion request is expected to be discussed next week in Beijing, during the President’s visit. Before Fernández’s arrival, a five-year infrastructure investment plan will be signed with financing from the Asian Giant, as this newspaper reported. The agreement will include the construction of the fourth nuclear power plant (Atucha III), two hydroelectric plants and the expansion of the Cauchari photovoltaic park, among other works that will imply an estimated disbursement of US$35,000 million.