Arceus receives his first Mystery Gifts

We bring an interesting news related to an expected Switch title. In this case it is Pokemon Legends: Arceuswhich will be available for sale from January 28, 2022 with the Gifts feature mysterious.

Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus it is possible to obtain several exclusive objects through the option of mysterious gifts, which have a deadline when they can be redeemed. It is necessary to unlock it and for this you must play about 2 hoursas well as having a profile linked to a Nintendo Account and an Internet connection (a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is not necessary).

Now they have already begun to be distributed and, by accessing this function, we can get the different gifts. They are the following:

Hisui’s Growlithe Kimono : Available Through Internet in the mystery gift option, so no code is needed to get it. Deadline: May 9, 2022 at 4:59 pm PDT.

: Available in the mystery gift option, so no code is needed to get it. Deadline: May 9, 2022 at 4:59 pm PDT. Bloodhound Mask : Available Through Internet in the mystery gift option, so no code is needed to get it. Deadline: May 9, 2022 at 4:59 pm PDT

: Available in the mystery gift option, so no code is needed to get it. Deadline: May 9, 2022 at 4:59 pm PDT Garchomp’s Kimono : Available pre-ordered on Amazon US/JP , by code received in your email. Deadline: May 16, 2022 at 4:59 pm PDT. In other territories such as Europe, it is included with the reservation in any physical or digital store.

: Available , by code received in your email. Deadline: May 16, 2022 at 4:59 pm PDT. In other territories such as Europe, it is included with the reservation in any physical or digital store. 30 Weight Ball: Available by pre-order on Nintendo eShop, by code received in your email. Deadline: May 9, 2022 at 4:59 pm PDT.

It is possible that the list of objects belonging to the mystery gift of Pokémon Legends: Arceus be expandedso it could be updated in the future.

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We also leave you with our complete coverage of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

