Apple finally allows unlocking the iPhone with the mask on

Image : Manzana

The moment that iPhone users They carry two years waiting It is just around the corner . The next update of iOS will allow use FaceID with the mask on, but only to the last two generations of iPhone.

iOS 15.4, for now only available in phase beta, introduce an option called “Use Face ID with a mask”. AND n place to recognize your face completely, this new option use the features characteristic of the surrounding area the eyes to identify you . The advantage It is obvious : finally the users who do not have Apple Watch will be able to unlock the iPhone without Need to enter unlock code when I carried n pu this is a mask.

Too there are a couple of downsides. Face ID with a mask will be a bit slower and less accurate than full-face Face ID, and will require the user to always look directly the screen, unused glasses Sun. As for eyeglasses, Apple has added a configurator at Face ID menu to “add ” every pair of glasses you wear usually . It is not mandatory, but it allows a faster recognition of the game .

“Use Face ID with a mask” can activate from Settings> Face ID and passcode in iOS 15.4 beta. You can install the iOS public beta by following the instructions on this link, but they are versions that could contain errors, so the recommendation is to wait for the official update .

It seems it is function will only be available in the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 and their respective Pro models . Face ID works with machine learning: s e returns faster and fails less as time goes by. But the pandemic has shown that the fingerprint sensor, which Apple ceased to include is more agile in many situations.