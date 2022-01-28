Another “Lukaku”? Pulisic is unhappy with his role at Tuchel’s Chelsea

After Romelu Lukaku showed his displeasure in December, it was Christian Pulisic’s turn to open the year in a similar fashion.

At the end of December, Lukaku caused discomfort in Chelsea by complaining about the style of play of Thomas Tuchel and even talked about going back to Inter de Milan. Almost a month later, another Blues player has expressed his dissatisfaction with his current situation at Stamford Bridge.

In interview with NBC Sports, Christian Pulisic spoke about the ups and downs he had in 2021 and the difficulty of becoming an undisputed starter in the London team.

Pulisic celebrates Chelsea’s goal over Crystal Palace Getty Images

“Obviously there have been ups and downs this year for sure. It’s not exactly how I want to be and how I want things to be right now.”



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

“It’s tough. I haven’t always played the positions I want to play. But I think it’s a good quality to be versatile and able to play in all kinds of positions and have strengths on the pitch.”

Pulisic is focused on the selection of U.S for the commitments of the World Cup Qualifying Concacaf. The first engagement will be against The Savior.

The attacking midfielder joined the Chelsea in the 2019-20 season. In total, he entered the field 96 times and has scored 20 goals. In addition, he has won a Champions and a European Super Cup.