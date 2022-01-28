Anne Hathaway went platinum blonde on the set of Eileen

The blonde hair from Anne Hathaway immediately took us back to old Hollywood glamour. A almost platinum blonde In a haircut that barely passed her jaw, styled in deep waves, she reminded us of the outfits that represented the personal hallmark of classic film stars, such as Grace Kelly, Carole Lombard, Marilyn Monroe and Lana Turner.

The actress originally from New York, Anne Hathaway, was seen in Springfield, New Jersey, within the framework of set recording of Eileen, his film project more recent. The oscar award winner She has been active since the fall, continuing to work in her home state. While we wait to meet her as Rebecca Neumann in the series WeCrashed on March 18, she has already transformed her mane into blonde for his next role.

What is the movie Eileen about?

Anne Hathaway on the set of ‘Eileen’. Bobby Bank/GC Images.

The Eileen ribbon is a bet adapted from the book of Ottessa Moshfegh, which bears the same name. It’s about the novel with which the American writer, of Croatian-Persian descent, debuted in 2015. The plot focuses on Eileen Dunlop, a 24-year-old woman who accepts a vacancy to work as a secretary at a New England boys’ prison. Different circumstances make her an accomplice in a crime days before Christmas, all set in the 1960s.

So far, it is known that Anne Hathaway will share screen with Shea Whighham Y Thomasin McKenzie, while the direction will be in charge of William Oldroyd, responsible for the film ‘Lady MacBeth’, and photography in the hands of Ari Wegner, whose work we saw in the western film ‘The power of the dog’.

What does Anne Hathaway look like in Eileen?

After several appearances with his characteristic chestnut hair while working the streets of the Big Apple, the look characteristic of the American actress was very similar to Rebecca Neumann, and now we see her transform with one of the hair dyes on trend for 2022.