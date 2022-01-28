Anne Hathaway, how different her face looks when she has no filters or makeup. | Anna Hathaway Instagram Special

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most beloved actresses in cinema, we have seen her be a princess, a villain, a thief and now she shares how different her face looks when she has no filters or makeup, empowering her with her great self-esteem.

And is that how to forget their roles in the movies? Many years have passed since Anne Hathaway stole our hearts as Princess Mia of Genovia and also, she has moved us to tears with roles in films like “Les Miserables”, but she has also fallen in love with her way of combating stereotypes of industry-specific beauty.

Yes OK, Anne Hathaway is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood and even one of the best dressed, the actress has made it clear that not everything is what it seems and has repeatedly appeared without makeup and without filters, even on facades or with the extra pounds from her pregnancies, she doesn’t like blackmail, rumors and her honesty is one of her strengths.

Previously, Anne Hathaway He has also talked about the challenges of motherhood and how important it is to promote active and responsible fatherhood to strengthen the bond between parents and children.

Recently, Anne Hathaway She surprised us as the great villain in the new adaptation of “The Witches” and now, she returns to do a series of promotions for another film, where she looks most beautiful, but without allowing her followers to leave with an image that she is perfect.

Anne Hathaway, without filters and without makeup, more princess than ever

It was this week when on the occasion of his new comedy film “Locked Down”, alongside actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anne Hathaway posed in a series of exquisite dresses and impeccable makeup, showing off her beauty, poise and elegance.

The images caused a stir, since they occurred in the absence of a traditional premiere of the film, but although the compliments were many, both from followers and from other celebrities who hold him in high esteem, Anne Hathaway She posted several natural pictures of herself so her followers could see the difference a style outfit made.

At 38 springs, Anne Hathaway she exudes charm but also self-esteem, since she does not let her followers live in an illusion, but tries to be realistic and as her colleague Jennifer Lawrence once said, any woman can look like this with the right outfit.

Unlike other celebrities who give a radical change when they pose natural, Anne Hathaway is not afraid to show herself as she is, one more reason to admire her and celebrate her great personality, surely her new film will be a success on digital platforms and in movie theaters. cinema showing it.