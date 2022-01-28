Anne Hathaway blows up and admits she hates her name

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most recognized actresses in American cinema, being the winner of the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the SAG to Best Supporting Actress for his recital in ‘The Miserables’.

On this occasion, the actress was the protagonist of the program ‘The Tonight Show’, which is presented by Jimmy Fallon, where it appeared through a webcam due to mobility restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Anne Hathaway came as a guest to the program to talk about her latest film, ‘Locked Down’, but she decided to start her interview with great force, revealing a new fact about his life.

hate his name

The 38-year-old actress confessed that does not like to be called by the name “Anne”, to which Jimmy Fallon asked him what he should call her, “Annie or Anne”. “Can we talk about my name for a moment? Let’s open the drawer“said the actress.

Anne explained that even she continues to be recognized under the name “Anne” in all creditsand that his story comes from when he was 14 years old, when he got his card from the union of actors and actresses.

“They asked me, ‘What do you want us to call you?’ And I said, ‘Well, that should be my name. My name is Anne Hathaway.’ It seemed right to me at the time, but I never thought that the rest of my life people would call me Anne“he counted.

Only one person calls him that

The actress has also said that The only person in the world who calls her Anne is her mother. in his moments of anger: “Every time I go out in public and someone calls me, I think they’re going to yell at me“, he pointed.

In addition, she has said that she has not had problems with her filming partners, since they found ways to call her, as Miss H Y Hath. For his part, Jimmy Fallon, laughing, told him that he still prefers to be called Mia Thermopolis, which is the name with which he rose to fame in the 2000s, with ‘Princess by surprise’. “Call me everything except Anne”concluded the actress.