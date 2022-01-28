Angostura delivers payment of pensions for the Elderly

Angostura, Sinaloa.- With the intention of improving the quality of life of older adults of the municipality of Angostura, the delivery event of 260 payment orders of the “Program for the Welfare of Our Older Adults” (PAM), support that covers the period September-October and November-December.

Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, Delegate for Development Programs in Sinaloa, commented that over the years this benefit is reaching more older adults, in order to provide them with financial support for a better life, as an example he mentioned that three years this project had fourth limits, and throughout the state there were only 140 thousand beneficiaries, however, currently there are about 240 thousand.

He added that at the beginning older adults received 1,100 pesos and did not allow people with a pension greater than that amount to access this benefit, and currently these restrictions no longer exist, therefore, any older adult can be registered in different dates of the year.

On the other hand, Daniel Hibraim López Armenta, Regional Director of Guasave-Angostura of the Ministry of Welfare, explained that this event is of great importance, since it directly benefits older adults, thanks to the fact that in the region they are delivered near of 100 million pesos every two months. A support that gives a better quality of life to those who need it. “Our older adults are experiencing a different scenario right now,” he concluded.

For her part, Ruth Díaz Gurria, representative of the Ministry of Well-being and Sustainable Development in the State of Sinaloa, pointed out that in coordination with the Federal Government they will continue working in order to maintain this important program that comes to benefit those who need it most. .