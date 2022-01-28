Angelina Jolie wins one of the pulses to Brad Pitt in his trial

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still immersed in the trial for the custody of their children and in this process every detail counts. Both have already added several years since they announced their divorce and began this conflict in the courts and in the last few hours it has been known that one of the particular pulses that they maintain in this process has opted in favor of the American actress, and could be a important turn of events.

The actress has achieved the change of judge

One of the details that both the actress and her representatives liked least was the selection of Judge John W. Ouderkirk to hold this trial, and it is that for these at the time the commercial relations that the judge had with Brad Pitt’s lawyers were not exactly detailed. The focus in recent weeks has been precisely on this and in recent hours it has been known that it was not transparent enough and that has led to its dismissal from the case.

“Judge Ouderkirk’s breach of ethics, considered in conjunction with the information disclosed about your recent professional relationships with Pitt’s attorney, could cause an objective person, aware of all the facts, to entertain a reasonable doubt about the judge”, reads the sentence of the District Court 2 by which “disqualification is required” of this judge and, therefore, an important change in the trial that could end up giving victory to Angelina Jolie in the final resolution.

The actress showed her anger when this judge did not allow her children to testify in the trial and also when she granted provisional joint custody to her ex-husband, when she requested sole custody of her children. For the time being, the trial will continue to take place over the next few months, although now he is waiting for the new judge to be appointed to continue with the process and end up resolving the custody of their children.