Angelina Jolie spoke about the fear she felt during her marriage to Brad Pitt: “I feared for the safety of my entire family”

“There are many things that I cannot say”, he claimed Angelina Jolie about their years with Brad Pitt, whom he divorced in 2016. In a recent interview with Guardian, the Oscar winner declared that separated from the actor for the safety of his family. In addition, the Hollywood star spoke for the first time about the night he managed to escape Harvey Weinstein, and the fight he had with Pitt to continue working with him.

Without going into details, Jolie said that she was afraid for the safety of her children and that is why she divorced Pitt, and accused him of domestic abuse: “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the ones I had to take lightly. I had a hard time being in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”.

Angelina’s son Maddox reportedly testified in court during the custody case with Pitt, but the actress said that was not the case and that “his voice was denied”. And confirmed the incident on a private plane with Maddox. “It was so horrible that I almost have to see it as a blessing to be in a position to be able to fight this system. It doesn’t start with the plane incident. It’s much more complicated than that.”, he added.

The journalist asked the actress if she feared for her and her children’s safety during her marriage to the actor, and she replied: “Yes, for the safety of my whole family”.

Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. They had been married for two years when the American actress filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and denounced the actor for mistreatment.

“I separated for the welfare of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on my recovery. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth. In fact, they are very brave and very strong young people, ”said the American actress and director in an interview granted last year to Vogue magazine.

In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, which was finalized in 2019. But they are still locked in a tough custody battle., after she alleged domestic violence against him. In November 2016, the FBI announced that no charges would be filed against Pitt and cleared him of any wrongdoing, following an incident a couple of months earlier on his private plane in which Pitt was alleged to have been violent towards Maddox, then 15. years. The actor admitted that he had a problem with alcohol and that he had yelled at one of his children, but always denied having been physically abusive to them.

Of their six children together, the only one not subject to the custody decision is 20-year-old Maddox. Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, must submit to the legal agreement reached by their parents.

Despite the legal battle she has with her ex-husband, the actress said she wants the best for her family. “I would like us to move on as a family, all of us, including his dad. I want us to heal and be at peace. We will always be a family… “.

“It was hard for me”

Angelina Jolie said that Brad Pitt continued to work with Weinstein despite knowing that the producer harassed him in a hotel room in the late 1990s during the premiere of the movie “Play By Heart”



In the interview with The Guardian, the actress actress shared that she decided not to participate in the film “The Aviator“, from Martin Scorsese, when he found out that he would produce it Harvey Weinstein, who today is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

“I said no because he was involved. I never wanted to work with him again and it was very difficult for me when Brad did accept., recounted the actress, who had a bad experience with Weinstein when she was 21 years old, while she was working on the movie “Playing By Heart'”. In that meeting, the former film producer, convicted of rape and sexual assault, tried to outdo her. From then on, the interpreter assures that she remained “away from himhe” and that whenever she could she warned other actresses about her behavior. “I remember telling Jonny [Lee Miller], my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other girls: ‘don’t let girls go alone with him’”.

Pitt was part of Tarantino’s 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds,” which was co-produced by the Weinstein Company. Jolie also shared that in 2012, Weinstein was asked by her then-husband to produce her thriller, “Killing Them Softly.”

“We fight for it. of course it hurtJolie said of Pitt’s association with Weinstein. He then decided not to attend any promotional events for the film.

Pitt’s ex-girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow, also revealed that the actor was aware of Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior towards women. According to Paltrow, Pitt even personally threatened Weinstein in 1995, after the actress confessed to him that the producer had tried to have something with her in a hotel room. The actor confirmed the story to CNN in 2019: “I just wanted to make sure it never happens again.”

