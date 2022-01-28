Andrew Garfield reveals the scene that brought him back to Marvel

MADRID, Jan 24. (CultureLeisure) –

While Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) continues to sweep theaters, more and more details are known about how the multiversal meeting that takes place in the film was forged. Andrew Garfield has revealed what is the scene that convinced him to return and embody Peter Parker again now within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor commented during his speech on the Happy Sad Confused podcast how they were the first meetings to participate in the last installment of the arachnid franchisewhich at that time still did not have its script closed.

Garfield had access to certain parts of the script that included a key passage for his character: the scene where his Peter Parker saved MJ (Zendaya). Above all, because it reminded him of the failure of his character when he tried save the life of his beloved Gwen (Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro from a similar fall. This was, according to the actor who recently won the Golden Globe for best comedy or musical performer for his work in tick, tick… Boom!, the sequence that really seduced him to want to join the project.

According to Garfield, when he first met with the people behind the film, they said “well, this is what we want to do. We think it can really work. Although, we don’t have a script yet. We don’t want it to look like a commercial ploy. We don’t want you to have a brief cameo appearance.“.

“Our purpose is for you to truly be there to guide Tom on his journey as Peter and show your two Peters (his and Tobey Maguire’s) so different. We think there is something very interesting to explore there bringing these three lone wolves, who think they are alone in the universe, together through their own personal experiences as Spider-Manbasically it is what we would like and what we want you to participate in. We count on your opinion and your ideasGarfield recalled recounting when he began making contact with Amy Pascal, the producer of the film directed by Jon Watts.

The actor continued by recalling that precisely that moment in the film in which his character saves MJ from dying after falling into the void They were the first pages of the script that he read and it was then that he saw it clearly due to the importance of the scene. “This is a profound moment. as if an older brother saves his little brother from the same fate in the universe. If that portal hadn’t opened and my Peter Parker hadn’t been there at the time, it would be arguable that they would have met the same fate“said the actor.

“Suddenly you plunge into this incredible cosmic moment, marked by destiny, in which I manage to overcome the worst trauma of my life and at the same time save my little brother from having to go through that same trauma. Unexpectedly you find yourself in a very mythical area and it’s profoundly beautiful.”

Precisely, that sequence with the fall of Zendaya’s character during the third act of Spider-Man: No Way Homewas used as part of the promotional material for the film and fans reacted quickly highlighting how much he remembered the tragic death of Gwen Stacy in the sequel to The Amazing Spider-Man. This led Marvelites to speculate that Garfield would participate in the film saving Peter’s mate. Something that finally turned out to be true.

On the other hand, recently Garfield opened the door to the possibility of playing the character of Peter Parker again and thus be able to complete his unfinished trilogy as the wall climber.