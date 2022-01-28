Amber Heard blamed for Jason Mamoa and Lisa Bonet’s divorce

The controversial separation of the marriage of 16 years between Jason Momoa Y Lisa Bonet has made various Internet users ensure that the only person responsible for this divorce is nothing more and nothing less than the controversial actress Amber Heard.

Amber Heard has a very bad reputation for love scandals. In 2011 he met Johnny Depp on the set of The Rum Diary and later the actor divorced his wife, Vanessa Paradis, to start a love relationship with the protagonist of Aquaman. The new marriage ended with cross lawsuits about assaults and disastrous publicity for both interpreters

Heard’s partner in the DC Extended Universe, Jason Momoa announced his separation from Lisa Bonet, whom he married in 2017, and the public already seems to have decided where to point the accusing finger.

AmberHeard! The truth is that since last year there have been rumors of suggestive flirtations between the actress and the interpreter of Karl Drago. Will it be true? There is no way to verify it, but social networks do ensure that it is due to her.

The reality indicates that if Jason Momoa and Amber Heard start a relationship, it will not be long until the press finds out and the paparazzi persecution of the new couple begins. Unless the protagonists of Aquaman keep everything secret until “calming the waters”, especially the actress who received the hatred of fans of Johnny Depp after her marriage to the actor.

Another version indicates that Lisa Bonet did not want her husband to work with Amber Heard because she is a friend of Johnny Depp and did not trust the young actress’s intentions in the slightest. So far they are only revealed that they were not confirmed by any of the parties involved in the event.

Do you think that was the cause of the divorce of this popular couple?