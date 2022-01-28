Álvaro Fidalgo’s striking confession

Surely at the time Alvaro Fidalgo He had to pack his bags to leave the Castellon Sports Club of Spain and travel to Mexico with the intention of signing his contract with the America club, kept, primarily, the illusion of being champion with the main men’s team of the Eagles commanded by Santiago Solari.

And although he Cream blue He deserved much more in 2021, especially for his participation in the regular phase of the championships of the MX League, both of Guardians Closing Tournament as of Shout Mexico A21 Tournament, without forgetting, either, the path traveled in the Concacaf Champions League that took him to the final, that wish, a year after his arrival, is still pending.

That is why Alvaro Fidalgo took a measure that he shared with Senén Morán on his channel Youtube: “In the regular league we were incredible and I felt 14 was close. That’s why I said I loved it. And after losing it twice, I love it even more. But this year I’m not going to say it anymore. Because the way I feel it, it’s enough for me You just have to show it on the pitch.”, he indicated.

Along the same lines, he confessed what his assessment of his time at the America club, if it is his turn to retire without consecrations: “Hopefully I can get many titles. It is not known how long I will be at the club. I am growing a lot as a player and as a person, but obviously leaving when it is my turn without a title would be a failure for me. I am not afraid to say it.”

However, he assured that he has his mind set on the Closing Tournament 2022 so as not to suffer frustrations in the future: “I focus a lot on the present. It was a very big step for me. I don’t say it because I’m a player of the America, but it’s the biggest and you have to have personality to handle criticism well.”