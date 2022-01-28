All the news of MIUI 13 Global that your Xiaomi will receive

Xiaomi has already announced which devices will update to MIUI 13 Global in the first phase. Now it’s time to know what news these devices will receive with the new customization layer. beyond some aesthetic novelties there will be important changes in the operation of the system. Xiaomi has modified and improved everything related to efficiency, performance and memory management. There are 4 very important keys and a new extra menu that you will like.

Liquid Storage will optimize the storage of your Xiaomi

The first important news of MIUI 13 Global is Liquid Storage. This function is transparent to the user and takes care of optimize internal storage. Improves file fragmentation and optimizes memory so that information storage is faster, more efficient and more fluid.

Having a better fragmentation will increase the speed at which the system looks for a file or part of a file on the memory chip. In general, it is a function to optimize and make the loading of files more fluid.

Atomized Memory will improve RAM usage by 40%

Xiaomi has promised that the new management of the RAM memory will increase its performance by 40%. It will achieve this by closing inactive processes that were previously forgotten by the system. Make RAM memory more available and multitasking work better. In short, more and more optimization to achieve a fluid and fast system.

Focused Algorithms will focus the processor resources

The new algorithms MIUI 13 Global they will make the processor focus much more on the task at hand. This should give the main action more fluidity and speed compared to the actions that are in the background.

It will reduce the data width received by other tasks and greatly increase the data width of the main task to improve the user experience.

Smart Balance increases autonomy by 10%

Some time ago we told you that Xiaomi had a formula to increase the autonomy of its devices by 10%. This is Smart Balance, a system that always tries to find the best balance between efficiency and performance.

The system will study the situation at all times and will provide sufficient performance to carry out the task without problems and spending as little as possible. According to Xiaomi the savings are considerable and MIUI 13 it will be an encouragement for users with little autonomy.

Sidebar, the new Samsung-style drop-down menu

Xiaomi has introduced in MIUI 13 Global a new side menu very similar to the Samsung Edge Menu. This is hidden and can be activated by swiping from the side of the screen. In it you can store application icons, shortcuts and much more.

It’s a pretty handy thing that can help you keep icons close at hand and declutter your home screen. when your device update to MIUI 13 Global you can find this new menu in the settings.

The MIUI 13 Global update It is important, although many details are left behind that are in the Chinese version. After updating the devices will have their new interface available and also a series of general improvements that should improve the overall experience of the device.