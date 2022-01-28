All the leading couples of ‘Spider-Man’ have ended up together and this has been their trajectory – Movie News

What has united the web of Peter Parker in fiction crosses the screen and arrives behind the cameras. Something has the superhero that has brought together the actors of his three sagas.





The power of Spider-Man carries a great responsibility and not only because of the consequences of having to save the world, but also because he was guilty of bringing together all the couples of actors who have starred in his three sagas. Something has Peter Parker’s web that has bewitched everyone who has played him to end up in the arms of his female partner, whether it was MJ or Gwen Stacy.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone and, as has been known in recent months, Tom Holland and Zendaya. The three couples leading the adventures of Spider-Man have ended up sharing more than just laughter on the set. If you do not remember what their love story was like, here we review their trajectories.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst: love in the early 2000s





The first actors to play Spider-Man and Mary Jane were Tobey Maguire Y Kirsten Dunst and they soon fell into the nets of love. His was seen and unseen. They started in the middle of shooting the first film, spider-man (2002), and by the time the second was released they were already simple friends. There was no rancor between them and they continued to have a very good relationship. In fact, Dunst has always maintained that Maguire’s is the best Spider-Man: “Everyone likes our Spider-Man. Come on, am I right or not?” Said the actress in an interview with Variety after stating that he had made a fourth installment.

Even the director, Sam Raimi, acknowledges that they handled it very well. “They apparently started dating, I think, in the middle of the first movie… but they definitely broke up before the second movie, Spider-Man 2 (2004). I was worried that they wouldn’t recover the same chemistry, but only I was worried”, says the director. That kiss in the rain has its consequences and, although the passion did not last long, the professionalism of the actors did not prevent them from maintaining the chemistry for two more deliveries.

As a curious note, Tobey Maguire injured his back on the set of Seabiscuit, just before having to reprise the role of Peter Parker in the second installment of the saga. The studio considered replacing him with Jake Gyllenhaal, who at the time was in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst. Currently, the actress is engaged to fellow actor Jesse Plemons, with whom she has had two children. Maguire, for his part, was married to jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer for almost ten years and they have two children together.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone: take over





The next couple to be brought together by Spider-Man’s spell was Andrew Garfield Y Emma Stone. And his was something more serious than Maguire and Dunst. The actors met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2010, but they didn’t start dating until a year later. At the time they were dating other people – Garfield with Shannon Woodward (Westworld) and Stone with Kieran Culkin (Succession)- and, although there was chemistry between them, they waited until they were in the right situation.

They were officially introduced as a couple on the red carpet of the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, with the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and their love lasted three more years. After making their relationship public, many moments of complicity were given during the promotion of the film, which made them the favorite couple of the saga -and of the cinema-.

It is not known for sure when their relationship ended, but rumors place the breakup in October 2015. The reasons are not known, but the two have a very good relationship now. When asked which actress he would take to a desert island in 2016, Garfield replied that he had dedicated some nice words to Emma Stone and the actress a few months earlier: “Andrew is someone I love very much.”

Now she is married to Dave McCary, a comedian from Saturday night Live, and had a daughter in 2021. Garfield, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with model Alyssa Miller since November 2021.

Zendaya and Tom Holland: unexpected but endearing couple





A few months ago we learned that Zendaya Y Tom Holland, the new protagonists of spider-man, joined their predecessors and announced their relationship. They made it official before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, despite the fact that they met several years before, in 2016, during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Both have had a very good relationship since they met and became good friends. His gestures of complicity at public events and red carpets have led fans to think on many occasions that they had a relationship. “We’re like best friends. She’s cool and amazing. I’m a little worried.” [por lidiar con la fama…]. Zendaya’s super famous and she’s been through this and I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage to be famous?’ I’m happy to have a friend like her,” he confessed in an interview with People in 2017.

They went to comic shops together, ate with each other’s parents, had fun… All this drove the paparazzi and fans crazy, but the actors led separate lives. Zendaya had a relationship with her partner euphoria Jacob Elordi and Holland with Nobody Parkes, with whom he supposedly spent confinement. When they finished with their respective partners, they must have realized something. In July 2021 they were seen sharing a kiss in Los Angeles and, since then, his seemed confirmed. With the premiere of the third installment of the saga, they decided not to hide it anymore.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter