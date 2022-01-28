the drama between Pol Fernadez Y Blue Cross came to an end, and this Thursday, January 27, the footballer showed his face on Instagram to clarify his situation with Machine. This one day after the president of the Board of directors of the Celestes said that the player left a bad taste in their mouths for his abrupt departure from the institution.

“Between the clubs They fixed all”, said Fernandez during the ‘en vivo’. “My idea was not to go free, I wanted them to receive something after my exit. They left an important economic income for the club,” he added.

The Machine was annoyed with him. midfielder because he asked to be absent from the Noria to fix a family problem, when the club found that the Argentine was in Buenos Aires fine-tuning details for his return to Boca Juniors. The managers and the team found out through strong media rumours.

Pol made it very clear that the squads interested in the negotiation were satisfied, he also emphasized that Blue Cross He received a good financial reward for releasing him, after the now excellent had signed with the club until June 2022.

“All parties are happy, we arrived at a good port”.

He added that he had the opportunity to exchange words with the sports director of the cemeteries, Hector Lara, and closed his cycle in the Noria in a good way. The one who wore the number ’28’ with the blue shirt insisted that he complied with the institution being part of the novena and allowed himself to wish them success.

“Today I was able to be with Héctor Lara, I appreciate his willingness. Sometimes things are they misunderstand, but they know that I was frontal. I finished well with the club, I fulfilled the objective that I wanted, to leave Champion. I wish you the best”.

