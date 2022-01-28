Alexis Vega, with the mission of making up for Chucky’s absence against Jamaica

Alexis Vega will have a unique opportunity tonight to be a starter with the Mexican team in the qualifying match against Jamaica, where you will have the mission of maintaining the high level shown in the Closure 2022 with the Guadalajara.

Vega started the tournament as a true offensive football machine, because he is the player red and white that generates more offensive occasions for the team of Marcelo Michel Leano.

To this item we must add his sharp imbalance on the wing, since he is, until now, the player on the squad with the most successful one-on-ones, which speaks of quality and the confidence that the forward of the chiverio right now.

But that’s not all, well Alexis Vega has been able to reflect his extraordinary moment in the goals of the Flock scoring with two extraordinary goals from free kicks, something uncommon among attackers mexicans and, an assist was also scored in the tournament.

Now, after getting his best start as a player of goats, Alexis Vega has the responsibility to cover the loss of Hirving Lozano by suspension and although it does not seem easy, the forward red and white has all the confidence of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who has it well considered heading to Qatar 2022.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: TATA MARTINO: ‘WE ARE VERY AWARE OF WHAT WE ARE STANDING IN THESE THREE MATCHES’