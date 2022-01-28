After being declared a republic, Barbados honors Rihanna as a national heroine

Rihanna smiled under her mask at the sound of her name early Tuesday morning, but hesitated before standing up.

Two Barbadian government officials encouraged her to go with them at a pivotal moment in the country’s history.

“You can come my dear,” Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley told multiple Grammy Award-winning Prime Minister Mia Mottley as she stood next to new President Sandra Mason.

Rihanna was declared a national heroine by her country’s government and given the title of “just excellent” as the country transitioned from having England’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and celebrated becoming a republic for the first time in the history.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, and an even prouder people, we present to you the designation of Barbados’ National Hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” the Prime Minister said. “May she continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to her nation with her words and actions, do good wherever she goes. God bless you my dear”.

Rihanna raised her hand to her heart standing next to Mottley and gave her thanks before walking offstage and briefly putting their arms around each other.

Before sitting down again, Rihanna greeted several people, including Britain’s Prince Charles, who was present at the ceremony.

It is the first time in more than 20 years that Barbados has delivered that honour. The previous person to receive the title was former cricketer Garfield St. Aubrun Sobers. A total of 11 people have been honored since 1998, including a slave who led a rebellion and the first person of African descent to hold a seat in the island’s Parliament.

In recognizing Rihanna, Mottley noted that the pop star came from humble beginnings and was born less than a mile from where the ceremony was taking place.

He congratulated the singer for “commanding the world’s imagination through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline and, above all, her extraordinary commitment to the land where she was born.”

Rihanna has won nine Grammys in various categories including rap, dance and R&B, and is currently working on her next album. Her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, has been praised for being inclusive in hiring women of all sizes and colors for her fashion shows.