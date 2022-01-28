Adam SANDLER turns 55 and with this FORTUNE he is one of the richest actors in Hollywood

Adam Richard Sandler perhaps he did not imagine in 1989, when he gave life to Shecky Moskowitz in the movie ‘Going Overboard’ what would be a Hollywood millionaire actor. At that time she was barely 22 years old and came to the cinema after his time in the world of television in Remote Control and The Bill Cosby Hour.

To this day, 32 years later and about to turn 55 years old this September 9, Adam Sandler is an actor, screenwriter and producer. movie in Hollywood with 57 films on your listgiving comedy, drama, production, fun and, receiving in return, a lot, a lot of money.

It has given more than 2 billion dollars at the box office

Loved by millions and not always liked or admired by some, the reality is that Adam Sandler is a Hollywood blockbuster actor. Whether it’s giving him the stage presence as an actor, writing the screenplay for the movie, or being the executive producer of the movie, Adam always wants to work harder and has invested well in film for that.

With more than 50 films in his resume, some of them giving only his voice for animated films, Adam has collected at the box office, for all of them, more than 2 billion dollars. Not bad for an actor who in his spare time is happy walking down the street in shorts, or going to celebrity events in the same shorts and hockey or basketball jersey.

Lucrative deal with Netflix

Perhaps one of the best bets you could make Adam Sandler in 2014 was the signing of the contract with Netflix to make exclusive movies for your streaming platform. In this sense, Netflix paid him $31 million that year. for a tape, which then meant 75% of his income that year.

To make it more interesting contract, this amounted to 250 million dollars for filming four movies. Again, not bad for Sandler and his finances.

Given this, the response of Netflix subscribers was to see more than 2 billion hours of actor content. Given this resounding success, Netflix reconfigured the contract with January 2020, after murder mystery It was a hit on the platform.

350 million dollars of fortune

With the above numbers already mentioned, the millionaire amount that Sandler is estimated to have in his bank account reaches 350 million dollars.

Each of his blockbuster films, contracts with platforms with Netflix and productions where you have actively participated, report this amount to your total earnings.

For this reason, when he is not working on a film and he is seen walking calmly through the streets, Adam Sandler enjoy doing simple things with your meatball Dog, who likes to record at home to do minifilms which he then produces with the help of his team of Happy Madison Productions and places them on your website.