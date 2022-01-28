Actresses like Demi Moore who shaved off because of the script.

If we talk about memorable scenes in the cinema, there is no doubt that

Demi Moore’s name

will appear and this is due to the sequence he recorded in the movie Up to the limit (GI Jane), because that was where he demonstrated his level of professionalism and made it clear that he does not mess around with games, so he took the electric razor and she stripped off all her hair, because that’s what the script marked it.

A moment that went down in history, since this 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of Hasta el Limite, a film in which he gave life to Jordan O’Neill, the first woman to train with the United States Army’s elite force, the SEALs.

Since then, Demi Moore has been widely recognized by the public for carrying out her character one hundred percent and not taking refuge in a visual effect or hiding behind a wig, saying goodbye to her long hair that she usually wears in front of the spotlight.

Although it is not very casual to see scenes like those of

Demi Moore

where a woman completely shaves, since then there were tapes that included a sequence like that in their scripts and few actresses took up the challenge.

WE RECOMMEND YOU:

PHOTOS | You can? This was Sandra Bullock’s challenge in Miss Congeniality.



So below we will list the names of some actresses who, like Demi Moore, they shaved because of the script and they were not afraid to cut their hairrevealing that radical physical transformations are his thing.

How can we forget that scene in which, with a look of suffering, they shave a Natalie Portman as Evey Hammond of the movie V for Vendetta). A moment that was “stressful” for her, as she said at the time (2005), but which she carried out with great professionalism.

Of course Sigourney Weaver has to be in this count, as it turns out that in the third installment of Alienwhere he gave life to Lieutenant Ellen Ripleywe saw her without her characteristic hair, something that made her feel vulnerable.

Appear hairless on the big screen in The Miserablesin addition to losing a lot of weight and putting on a magnificent performance, led her to earn a Oscar Award in 2012 for Best Supporting Actress to Anne Hathaway.

We are used to the great changes that Charlize Theron shows in each of her films and if someone is not afraid of even shaving it is precisely her, so in Mad Max: Fury Road (Mad Max: Fury Road) We saw her without hair and she still looked amazing.

IN CASE YOU DIDN’T SEE IT:

PHOTOS | arachnophobia? This is going to keep you up at night.



If anyone likes acting and physical challenges, it’s Cate Blanchett and in the role of Philippa in the tape In Heaven (Heaven) He clearly demonstrates it and there he said goodbye to his blonde hair.

Who said fear of short hair? Elliot Pageformerly Ellen, did not hesitate to shave for the independent film mouth-to-mouth.

The youngest actress of this count is Millie Bobby Brown and although it was not for a movie, but for the series stranger thingswho in his role as raise had to go through the razor.

So we can continue with more names of actresses who have experienced this same situation, for many it has been worth sacrificing their hair, because they feel liberated, but others -at first- experienced trauma and stress.

In spite of everything, they looked spectacular and knew how to carry that new appearance with great pride because of the script. So we invite you to this Saturday don’t miss Demi Moore in To the Limit for

Aztec 7

.