Actress Bridget Fonda reappears unrecognizable after 12 years away from the media spotlight

Bridget Fonda, who retired from acting in 2002 after appearing in several critically acclaimed films such as Jackie Brown, by Quentin Tarantino, reappeared last Wednesday in Los Angeles on the occasion of his 58th birthday. The one who was one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood in the 90s was photographed with her son Oliver and her husband, Danny Elfman touring the city in his car.

Much more changed and denying the glamor of Hollywood, the actress lives away from the spotlight and focused on her family. The images were published by the British newspaper dailymail, which highlights that Fonda “She wore black-rimmed glasses, forgot her makeup, and wore a comfy black-and-white striped T-shirt with black sweatpants.”

The interpreter was publicly photographed for the last time in 2009, when she attended the premiere of Damn bastards, also by Tarantino, after saying goodbye to acting to concentrate on raising his son on the family’s ranch in Santa Barbara.

Today, the family lives in two neighboring properties located in Encino, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. Encino is home to many celebrities, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Gwen Stefani, and Selena Gomez. The couple, who married in 2003, spent $8 million on two adjacent luxury homes in 2021 after selling their Hancock Park property earlier that year.

Bridget has lived a quiet life since retiring from the acting world in 2002. Her hometown of Los Angeles is part of Hollywood’s famed Fonda dynasty, which includes her grandfather Henry Fonda, her father Peter Fonda, and her aunt Jane. Inn. He made his mark on the acting world in the 1980s and 1990s after landing key roles in major box office hits. She played Allison ‘Allie’ Jones in the classic 1992 thriller Single white female looking.

Fonda and Elfman, in 2009