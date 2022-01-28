Actor Daniel Brühl, from the Marvel Universe, surprises with his visit to Cartagena

The Spanish-German actor Daniel Brühl during an interview with Efe. EFE / Fernando Alvarado



This Friday, January 28, the arrival of the actor of Spanish/German origin was confirmed Daniel Bruhl to the city of Cartagena, where the most important literature event takes place, in which thoughts and artistic expressions meet from January 27 to 30.

Before the commotion caused by the news of the presence of the outstanding actor in Cartagena, Daniel Brühl tried to go unnoticed by the Rafael Núñez International Airport, but it was not possible and the first media outlet to obtain an exclusive of his arrival was El Universal.

It should be noted that this time the event has more than 180 guests from nearly 20 countries, a space in which they are invited to reflect on audiovisual productions, as well as democracy, climate change, among other topics of interest.

“I have always felt that multiculturalism is a gift, I have always been very grateful to my parents, that broadened my scope to become an actor because from the beginning I wanted to cross borders’. Daniel Brühl and the idea of ​​breaking borders from #HayCartagena22 @gi_bogota”, they shared on the festival’s social networks.

The 43-year-old European artist arrived at the stone corral to talk with Juan Gabriel Vásquez. The Hay Festival describes it as “one of the most famous actors in German cinema, who has ventured into Hollywood cinema with films like ‘Inglorious Bastards’, directed by Quentin Tarantino; ‘Bourne: The Ultimatum’, along with Matt Damon; or ‘Captain America’, where he plays the Marvel character Helmut Zemo.”

“The idea for La Puerta de al lado arose in a neighborhood in Barcelona when I moved alone. In a restaurant, a guy kept looking at me. I came up with a character who could face me intimately.” Daniel Brühl in conversation with Juan Gabriel Vásquez #HayCartagena22″, shared the ‘Hay Festival’ Twitter account.

The actor arrived in Cartagena with the aim of making his directorial debut with ‘Next door’ in which he also embodies the protagonist, Daniel, a successful young man dedicated to acting, nothing far from his real life.

Likewise, the actor was participating in a conversation in the auditorium of the Spanish Cooperation Training Center in the company of Professor Gustavo Chica that began at 4:00 pm, there the official Twitter account shared some photographs with the panel of participants .

Spanish by birth by his mother, Marisa González Domingo, and nationalized German by his father, also a television and theater director, Hanno Brühl. He was born on June 16, 1978 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. When he came of age, he had a first confrontation with his father when he mentioned his taste for acting while complementing her as a singer for the band Purge.

His first appearance on the big screen originated in 2001 when he was part of the Nichts Bereuen production. A year later, his popularity increased with his appearance on ‘Go with God’. By 2004, Daniel continued to work to become a successful actor as part of ‘The Educators’, where he gave life to a young rebel.

In 2006 he was nominated for the Goya Awards for his participation in ‘Savior’, directed by the Spanish Manuel Huerga and in 2012 his name again appeared on the list of nominees for the film ‘Eve’. That same year he starred with Chris Hemsworth in the film rush, giving life to the Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda.

In 2016 he made his appearance for the first time in the marvel universe Interpreting Helmut Zemo, the supervillain and main enemy of Captain America in the film ‘Civil War’ and brought his character back to life in 2021 with the film’s relationship for Disney + ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’.

