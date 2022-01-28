According to James Gunn ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be the last of the saga

As director James Gunn stated, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘ will be the last film in which we see this peculiar team of superheroes. Speaking to Deadline, Gunn discussed the long-awaited third installment of the MCU movie, hinting that it will be the end for them and that it will be the last time fans get to see this iteration of the Guardians.

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians”Gunn said, before talking about how the movie progresses and how fans will find themselves in for a darker take on the franchise. “It’s big. It’s so, so big and dark and different than what people might expect it to be. I just want to be true to the characters, to the story and to give people the summary of the story that they deserve, that It’s always a little scary; I’m doing my best”.

Gunn’s statements do not clarify if the group will definitely end or if we could see them in future films of the franchise individually. His comment is in line with what was stated by star Dave Bautista, who last year said that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ would possibly be the last time he dresses as Drax.

The film will again be written and directed by James Gunn, with a cast headed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel in their respective roles as Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Kraglin, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket and Groot. Joining them are newcomers to MCU Chukwudi Iwuji and Will Poulter, the latter in the role of Adam Warlock.

Recall that the Guardians were last seen in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ (2019), when they joined Thor (Chris Hemsworth) during the film’s final moments. Because of this, some of its stars (including Pratt, Bautista and Gillan) are expected to repeat in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

After ongoing delays, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.