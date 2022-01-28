A student creates a bot that tracks Elon Musk’s jet and claims that the businessman offered him $ 5,000 for his elimination

Jack Sweeney says that after he explained to the tycoon how he got the information, the tycoon told him, “Air traffic control is so primitive.”

A 19-year-old student who created several Twitter accounts that use bots to track celebrity private planes, including Elon Musk’s, claimed the tycoon offered him $5,000 for his removal.

“Can you remove this? It’s a security risk,” says the first contact Jack Sweeney received, quoted by the Protocol portal, last fall. The next morning, the young man replied that he would do it in exchange for a Tesla Model 3.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​being shot by a madman,” the SpaceX owner said as a reason for requesting the account be locked, according to Sweeney.

According to the young man, the conversation continued for a few more messages and Musk offered him $5,000, but Sweeney doubled the offer and asked for $50,000, claiming that he would spend that money on training and possibly a Tesla car. To which the richest man in the world promised to think about it, but so far he has not paid a penny and the profile is still active.

Also, the last message that both exchanged occurred last Wednesday, when Sweeney said that he preferred an internship in one of Musk’s companies instead of a payment in exchange for deleting the account. The young man says that the tycoon has not yet responded to the proposal, although this does not seem to bother Sweeney, since he assures that he has gained followers on social networks, he learned to code and even got a job as an application developer. In fact, he thinks he knows why Musk is silent: “I think he’s on vacation in Hawaii if you check [el bot en Twitter]”, He said.

How do crawler bots work?

The bots, used by Sweeney, use open data from the US Federal Aviation Administration, where information on the private planes of celebrities can also be found. But anonymous flight plans are posted on a special website, and ADS-B transmitters are installed on aircraft. The bots collect this data and show where a particular device is and where it is going.

On the other hand, the student has 15 other accounts on Twitter, among which the planes of the founder of Amazon can be monitored, Jeff Bezos; that of the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and that of the former US president, donald trump.

