A new leak of iOS 16 arrives (and you will like it)

A new leak of iOS 16 arrives, this time with some much more interesting new widgets.

The Apple world is always surrounded by rumours, and we are seeing it with the iPhone 14. However, about iOS 16 we know practically nothingAlthough its presentation is much closer in time, Apple should reveal it in June. The compatible devices have simply been known, and although some are left out, it is not a big surprise.

Nothing is known about the new functions that could come, although a recent leak could give us a clue. Is about a photo of the supposed new widgets that Apple is testingand there would be important news.

🔴EXCLUSIVE: iOS 16.

Be prepared for interactive widgets! Apple is now working on these “big widgets” internally named InfoShack.

Will tell you more about them soon. pic.twitter.com/GZF9zYjOsw — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) January 26, 2022

As we can see, Apple would be proposing an important change in the widgets by making them interactive, that is to say, that they could have buttons to interact with them. In current widgets, clicking on them simply opens the widget app.

We see very interesting widgetssuch as brightness sliders, buttons to activate some settings, for contacts, for calls, to start timers or the expected widgets with music controls.

This is something that the previous iOS widgets that were on a single page already did, and something that widgets on other platforms do as well. This year Apple could offer this possibility, which may not be available in iOS 15 due to its compatibility with older devices.

This extraordinary iOS 16 concept brings everything we want to the iPhone

Keep in mind that the leaked information we cannot consider it 100% reliable. LeaksApplePro It does not have a perfect history in terms of leaking, it also recently leaked the possible price increase of the iPhone 14 range, we will see in a few months if we can trust its leaks in the future.

