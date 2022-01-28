a ‘Friends’ actor was nasty

Although it’s been a month since ‘Friends, The Reunion’ premiered, we’re still talking about this HBO special. And it is that the return of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross, even if it was only briefly to chat about the series, has brought us very good memories.

Although it seems that for the protagonists not everything that has been removed with this return has been so good. In fact it may Jennifer Aniston has opened the box of thunder by talking about some bad vibes while working on this series. Everyone calm down because we are not dealing with a case like that of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in ‘Sex and the City’.

Among the six main actors everything seems to be fine, but it was one of the guest actors who generated bad vibes. This has been confessed by Aniston along with her co-stars and friends, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, in an intervention on The Howard Stern Show.

Jennifer talked about a guest actor who didn’t seem too interested in being on set. “The funny thing is that this man apologized for his behavior years later and just said: ‘I was so nervous, to be honest, that I was not on my best behavior'”. We do not know which of the many actors who participated in some of the best cameos of ‘Friends’ could be, but what it seems is that he had quite believed. “It was like I was too far above this, to be in a comedy”Jennifer said.

But the actress went further with her statements. “I remember when we were doing a network test, the network and the producers were just laughing. And this person was like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. It’s so stupid, it’s not even funny,'” Jennifer continued. “It was like, ‘what are you doing here? Your attitude, this is not what this is about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re breaking into our house and just shitting on it'”.

After such a bombshell, we have to say that Aniston did not give the name of this actor, although she did rule out that it was Tom Selleck, the one in charge of giving life to Monica’s great love (after Chandler, of course), Dr. Richard. “Tom has an angel halo over his head, it’s just a permanent halo over Tom’s head.”

We are left wanting to know who was this irritating co-worker in the series. We will have to rewatch the entire series to see if we find any clues. As if we needed this excuse to enjoy ‘Friends’ again.

