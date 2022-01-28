A book for the deck chair: “Heartburn” by Nora Ephron

“Heartburn” (From the new end), by Nora Ephron, recommended by Carolina Ortega

Summer lends itself to balance, ardor and torpor: what do I want for this year? What did I do and like and what not so much? Where am I going/are we going? To accompany the rosary of questions (and not get bogged down with the answers) there is nothing better than a novel that wonders, in this case, about heartbreak. In heartburn (expression in English that refers to acidity, and boy does this text have it) nora ephron –yes, which the general public knows for being the queen of romantic comedies, with When Harry met Sally Y You have an emailamong the top box-office hits – recounts with great humor and sharp wit how a couple collapses, more precisely, their partner.

“Many things can be done to end a bad marriage; buying a house, starting an affair and having a baby are the most common”, shoots Rachel, Ephron’s alter ego character, and who could argue with it. In this, her first novel, the writer, essayist and screenwriter lays bare the troubles of her relationship with Carl Bernsteinthe journalist who, together with Bob Woodward, uncovered the Watergate story. And just as Rachel unravels cooking recipes with wisdom and passion – “cooking has become an easy way to say I love you”, she admits – certainties about routine, infidelity, friends and career emerge, with the precision of a scalpel

How yapa to reading: do not miss the version for the cinema of heartburnhere known as The difficult art of loving. Protated by meryl streep Y Jack Nicholsondirected by Mike Nichols and with a script by Ephron herself, they perfectly complete the novel. and add Nora Ephron: Everything is Copya documentary in which Jacob, one of her children with Bernstein, portrays her with love and lucidity, without avoiding what the book meant in their lives. Both are available on the YouTube and HBO platforms, respectively.

*Caroline Ortega is a consultant in political communication and public affairs, serial recommender of restaurants, books and outings, author of Cab. How I found my dad after 30 years.

KEEP READING

A book for the deck chair: “Don’t talk about me: A life and its museum”, by Sergio Chejfec

A book for the deck chair: “Parajes”, by Cristina Iglesia

A book for the deck chair: “Gratitudes”, by Delphine de Vigan