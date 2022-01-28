A ‘Big Little Lies’ to the Spanish

The Spanish “Big Little Lies” has a title as unintriguing as that of “Everybody Lies”, the new Movistar + series that premieres today with an at least suggestive cast in sight. Natalia Verbeke and Irene Arcos star in this production that places the viewer in an urbanization on the coast, where two friends keep secrets that are more than embarrassing. One of them sleeps with the teenage son of the other. Do not think that it is a spoiler because this information is part of the synopsis of the series, so it is expected that this gossip is the first of many. In fact, the plot gets so entangled that a body ends up appearing on one of the cliffs near the city. The same thing that happened in the plot of “Big Little Lies”, the series starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman or Zoe Kravitz. As we can see, the endorsement of the series is that everything is recognizable.

Verbeke returns to the small screen after series such as “Ana Tramel” or “El knot” and Arcos does so after the semi-success of “El jetty”, shot in l’Albufera de València. Among the cast there are other names with stars, such as Amaia Salamancawhich will soon premiere the series «Welcome to Eden», Leonardo Sbaraglia (‘Pain and Glory’), Ernest Alterio (‘Perfect strangers’), Look Ibarguren (‘The game of keys’), Juan Diego Botto (‘The Europeans’) and the missing Eva Santolaria, the Valley of «Companions». The actress has starred in more controversial statements than audiovisual productions in recent years, since she has made the sector ugly that they do not call her at all. It is not quite like that, since from “Seven lives” we have seen the interpreter in “I know who you are”, “The mysteries of Laura” or “Benvinguts a la familia”. Another member of the cast is the Valencian Carmen Arrufat, who debuted in another Valencian film, ‘La inocencia’. The series has been created and directed by Pau Freixas, who has also appeared in the credits of “Red Bracelets”, “I know who you are”, “Cites” or “Benvinguts a la família”. In the artistic section there is also another name that will sound strong in a few weeks, that of Arnau Batallerthe composer from Alzira who signs the music for “Todos mienten”, but also for ‘Mediterráneo’, the film about the Open Arms with which he is nominated for the Goya Awards.

