5 films about the Holocaust that you cannot miss

Today marks the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust, date in which the horrors committed by Nazi Germany in the Jewish concentration camps are remembered.

In books, series and movies stories have been told of people who managed to survive confinement in camps such as Auschwitz or Arbeitsdorf.

That is why today we remember 5 movies that portray barbarism and desolation of the Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

SCHINDLER’S LIST

One of the best films, awarded multiple times in several countries, Schindler’s List shows the efforts of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman, to save several Jews from Nazi extermination.

Schindler, played by Liam Neeson, employs several Jewish workers in his factory in Krakow and thus manages to save their lives.

The pianist

Film with Roman Polanski that was applauded worldwide and won some Oscars.

This film tells the story of Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish pianist of Jewish origin who flees from the Nazis in Warsaw.

The story is totally moving and talks about loneliness, survival instinct and strength in the face of death.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The film talks about the relationship between Bruno and Shmuel, the former is the son of a Nazi general in charge of a concentration camp.

This film expresses the clash of the Jewish world with the Nazi world, the very disparate relationship that both children live.

Life is Beautiful

1997 film where the atrocities left by Nazi barbarism are spoken of in a hopeful and magical way.

Roberto Benigni received three Oscars for this film.

Sophie’s Decision

With the participation of Meryl Streep, this film narrates the life and sequels of the survivors of Auschwitz.

Streep would win her second Oscar after her work on this film.

