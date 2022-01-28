5 casino movies that were filmed in Europe

The evolution of casinos has been one of the most important in the field of the entertainment industry, and it has offered a range of possibilities as it is a classic game with an impressive leisure atmosphere that has managed to capture the attention of millions of users. who see betting and gambling as the future.

One of the sectors where it has managed to carve out a space and a type of business is cinema, an art that has millions of followers and where real stories can be presented about what casinos really mean in the world.

Here are the top 5 casino movies that were shot in Europe with influence about the best online casinos in Spaina country where these have achieved an important boom to become one of the first level economic activities.

The Cooler (Strike of Luck)

A film directed by Wayner Kramer in 2003 with an original film adaptation written by Kramer and Frank Hannah. The story is set in an old Las Vegas casino where Bernie Lootz is a loser, a man with bad luck so contagious that he works to cool down the luck of players who win too often (i.e. cool players on fire). .

Bernie has been using his unique underdog talent for years to pay off his debts, which he’s about to pay off. Bernie, a few days before leaving town, meets Natalie, falls in love with her and that causes annoyance with his boss who is determined not to let him go.

rain man

It is a 1988 drama film and was directed by Barry Levinson and starred Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in the lead roles. The film’s drama is about Charlie, a selfish executive whose father dies and bequeaths his entire fortune to a certain Raymond who turns out to be autistic and able to do math in seconds.

Ocean’s Eleven (The Big Swindle)

Oceans’ Eleven, known in Latin America as Ocean’s Eleven: Make the Game, is an action and comedy film released in 2001 directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy García and Julia Roberts.

This is a remake of the 1960 film of the same name, and where it was a box office success and generated two sequels in which the story continues.

The Pelayos

It is a Spanish film directed by Eduard Cortés in 2011 that starred Daniel Bruhl, Lluis Homar, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Blanca Suárez. This is based on the true story of the royal family Gonzalo García-Pelayo who managed to unseat different casinos around the world with a legal method, based on the imperfection of roulette.

croupier

It is a film with the story of Jack Manfred, an aspiring writer with financial problems who decides to accept a job as a croupier to get ahead, the bad thing is that the casino where he decides to establish a relationship with an employee, drags him down dangerous paths.

“The Play” It was directed by Mike Hodges and was nominated for the Edgar Award for Best Screenplay in 1995.

Each of these films is one of the best exponents of the world of casinos in Europe, and how each of these works. In this way, casinos are gradually taking over each of the world’s industries so that everyone knows exactly how it works.

In conclusion, the casino will continue to become one of the most followed and exponential industries, and these five films are an excellent option to start learning about the betting and games of chance sector.