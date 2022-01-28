Review this list with some names that today are not supported by the platform at all and we are one hundred percent sure that we will not see them again in their productions.

With more than 210 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix It is positioned as the most popular streaming service compared to its direct competitors. One of the reasons for this achievement is due to an extensive catalog of content, which is full of series, movies and specials that captivate viewers. To attract a larger part of the public, in recent times they have chosen to have big stars among their projects, such as Adam Sandler, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Halle Berry and Ryan Reynolds, who are very loved by their followers. With this list existing in good faith, we also find a dark side to the platform, as there are cases of personalities who did not leave a good image and the decision was to disassociate themselves from them. As with these 5 celebrities who will no longer be hired!

+5 Actors Netflix Will Never Rehire

5- Danny Masterson

The actor was one of the great protagonists of The Ranch, a program that debuted on streaming in 2016 and ended in 2020. However, everything changed when he received three complaints of sexual abuse, which were investigated and at this time the cause was elevated to oral trial, where he can receive between 45 years to life in prison. For this reason, his definitive dismissal was decided.

4- Lori Loughlin

The renowned 57-year-old actress played Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis between seasons 1 and 4 of the show Full House, but the platform decided to send her notice of dismissal. The causes? She was convicted, along with her husband, of paying half a million dollars for their daughters to enter the University of Southern California and served two months in jail.

3- Jason Mitchell

The New Orleans-born performer had major problems with the production of The Chi, as he was accused of sexual harassment by his co-star, Tiffany Boone, and producer Ayanna Floyd Davis. At that time, Netflix had already hired him to be part of the film Desperate, but they finally expelled him from the project.

2- Kevin Spacey

When House of Cards was riding high in viewers’ consideration, the actor’s career came crashing down after Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual assault. This led to streaming deciding to fire him and cancel the final season, but it was later done with Robin Wright in the lead role, after she stated that she doesn’t want to work with Spacey again in the future.

1- Louis CK

The historic comedian was part of various productions where he was in front of the cameras playing roles, but he is most recognized for his stand-up specials. Netflix had produced “Louis CK 2017”, which was a great audience success, so he was already preparing his second exclusive special for the platform, but they decided to cancel it when five women accused him of having masturbated in front of them, to which the comedian admitted that it was true.