4 Netflix miniseries that should return with a second part

The catalog of Netflix offers endless series, movies and documentaries. And many times, so many options overwhelm the viewer that he can’t decide. This is why the best choice is always miniseries: entertaining, easy to binge, and with only a few episodes. Despite this, many times the story can be a bit short, being a second season the best idea for the future. Check out which ones could be extended even further!

+ 4 Netflix miniseries that should return

4.Manic

With Don’t Look Up, Jonah Hill it reaffirmed his talent for comedy and his ability to completely capture the attention of the public. But this was not the first time that she did it on Netflix: also, she starred alongside Emma Stone the Serie manic. It tells the story of two strangers who go through a clinical trial supervised by a doctor who still hasn’t resolved his relationship with his mother and an intense computer. On Rotten Tomatoes, it received a 84% approval with very good reviews.

3. When They See Us

Created by Ava DuVernayin 2019 the miniseries came to Netflix When They See Us. Translated as this is how they see us for Latin America, fiction obtained the 97% of approval on Rotten Tomatoes. What is it about? Five Harlem teenagers are trapped in a nightmare when they are framed for a brutal attack in Central Park. This drama is inspired by a true story and without a doubt it would be worth seeing new chapters in the streaming giant.

2. Unorthodox

In 2020, just as the pandemic hit the world and streaming series became more relevant than ever, there was one that stood out. We refer to Unorthodoxalso known as unorthodox. With the 96% Approvingly, she told the story of a young girl raised in Hasidism who falls prey to an arranged marriage. In this sense, she flees from Brooklyn to Berlin, where she begins to feel at home until she catches up with her past.

1. The Queen’s Gambit

If it is about miniseries starring women, The Queen’s Gambit or queen’s gambit It is the quintessential Netflix proposal. The unforgettable work of Anya Taylor-Joy took her to reach a reception of the 96%. Set in the 1950s, it introduces a young girl from an orphanage who discovers that she has an incredible gift for chess. In this way, she walks the arduous road to fame while she fights addictions.