349 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 arrive in Sinaloa

Sinaloa.- Yesterday a shipment arrived in Sinaloa with 300 thousand doses of AstraZeneca to continue with third reinforcement to the adults 60 years and older, in addition to 49 thousand Pfizer vaccines that will allow to continue with the first dose to minors from 15 to 17 years of age.

With this new lot, it is expected to cover 100 percent of the vaccine demand for the third dose for older adults, as well as the first dose for young people between 15 and 17 years of age. The biological was immediately transferred to the refrigeration centers of the UAS, from where it will be sent to the different macro-vaccination centers in the entity.

The head of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, stressed that with these vaccines they will cover 100 percent of the 387,000 older adults in Sinaloa, as well as the sector of young people aged 15 to 17, where there are around of 150,000 in the entity, where to date there is 75% coverage.

In Culiacán, from December 15 to 19 they will continue with the vaccination of young people from 15 to 17 years old in the 9th. Military Zone and in the CARD María del Rosario Espinoza; while in the primary school in Costa Rica they will vaccinate those over 60 years of age, the same as in the Pueblos Unidos roof.