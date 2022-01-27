Zendaya would be ready to return to the Marvel universe

With the movie Spider-Man: No Way HomeSony closed the trilogy of the arachnid superhero with great success and left the door open to many questions that will be answered in future projects. After the premiere, rumors began about a leading role for Zendaya.

The former Disney girl became a world icon a few years ago and Marvel knew how to see her in time to offer him a major role in Spider-Man, made by Tom Holland. There she plays the girlfriend and companion of Peter Parker, who helps him win all his battles against evil when he discovers his identity.

His debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe it was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first installment of the trilogy, where he put himself in the shoes of Michelle “MJ” Jones imitating the iconic Mary Jane Watson from the comics. Her participation was so acclaimed that the producers did not hesitate to summon her to continue in the other films.

Is Zendaya coming back to the MCU?

Everything indicates that Zendaya He will participate again in the Spider-Man movies with his role as MJ, but it recently emerged that Marvel planned to make a movie with his character. Currently, the actress is enjoying great success with euphoria, a series that is broadcast on HBO, and at 25 years of age was positioned as one of the Hollywood’s most acclaimed stars with a bright future.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, revealed in several interviews that, years ago, they wanted to produce a movie with all their superheroes, but from the point of view of a human. Now, it is believed that MJ could be that person who, until now, has not revealed having any power, but a big heart. Do not forget that the last spider man trilogy, like all his characters, made an appearance on loan within the MCU, since originally the rights to the character belong to Sony, and the tape is owned by said studio.

They did not confirm it from the MCU and are focused on the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (May 2022) with Benedict Cumberbatch and later “Thor: Love and Thunder” will arrive (July 2022), who is played years by Chris Hemsworth. Fans of Zendaya They will still have to wait to find out if the actress joins as the protagonist. Would you like to see her soon?

