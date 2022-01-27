You Won’t Believe Where Jason Momoa Moved After Their Split

The interpreter of Aquaman ended his years relationship with Lisa Bonet and moved to a place that you will not believe. Safety pin!

Jason Momoa is an actor who began to step strong in the Hollywood industry from his participation in game of Thronesthe popular show HBO. He was later selected as one of the most powerful superheroes in the world. DC Extended Universe: Aquaman. In the skin of Arthur Curry he starred in two versions of Justice Leagueone by his friend Zack Snyder, and a solo entry co-starring Amber Heard.

This popular performer had been married for 16 years to Lisa Bonet, an actress with whom they had two children. Unfortunately, the current situation of COVID-19 brought the worst of luck to the couple. Why? Jason’s wife is against vaccination and her policy regarding this problem sparked irreconcilable differences with the actor.

Jason Momoa’s new house

where are you currently living Jason Momoa? She moved into her EarthRoamer RV, a mobile home that does not skimp on luxuries and which he knew how to show off on a few occasions by taking advantage of his social networks. The vehicle is much loved by Jason, who even used it for a special performance of Aquaman with your closest group of friends. Now it is his house, at least in these times. Fact: it is valued at no less than 1.7 million dollars.

Jason Momoa You don’t have to worry about money or living in poverty. We are talking about a Hollywood figure with a net worth of about 10 million dollars who is currently awaiting the release of the sequel. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdoma film that will surely bring a significant number of dollars to your personal wallet.

Some malicious people pointed out the castmate in Aquaman, Amber Heardas one of the reasons why Jason Momoa ended their 16-year marriage. They say that the ex-partner of Johnny Depp flirted with the interpreter during the long hours of work on the recording sets. The truth is that, so far, they are just rumors that cannot be verified by the press.