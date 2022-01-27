You can now enjoy the acclaimed initiation comedy “Licorice Pizza”, by Paul Thomas Anderson – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

Licorice Pizzathe new dramatic and coming-of-age comedy written and directed by renowned filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson centered on the story of a teenage platonic crush surrounded by the early 70’s Hollywood scene in Southern California, premiered in theaters at city ​​(Showcase, Hoyts, Cinépolis and Del Centro) accompanied by the enormous expectation generated by its great reception by foreign critics.

It is also about Anderson’s return to the big screen after five years of inactivity, thus adding the ninth feature film to a list that, although it has not won any awards so far, but has received several nominations in the main categories of the awards of the industry, positioned him as one of the most notable filmmakers of his generation.

On this occasion, the author of the remembered Boogie Nights: nights of pleasure (1997) and Bloody oil (2007) borrowed the memoir of his friend Gary Goetzman, a former child actor who worked alongside the iconic Lucille Ball in Yours, mine, ours (1968) and even ventured into the sale of water beds before creating the film production company Playtone alongside Tom Hanks.

Goetzman’s anecdotes and the admitted influence of other productions of the style such as summer madness (1973, by George Lucas) and student pranks (1982, by Amy Heckerling) came together in this project that features singer and multi-instrumentalist Alana Haim and the young Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, in the lead roles.

Although both names were still unknown to large audiences, Anderson’s choice was more than personal and even a vote of confidence for the project, in which he also participates as director of photography.

It is that not only has he known Cooper since his earliest childhood, thanks to his recurring collaboration with Hoffman (the last one was in 2012 with The master), but between 2017 and 2020 he was in charge of directing nine music videos for Haim, the pop and rock band that Alana integrates with her two sisters.

“I already knew her and the truth is that there was nothing that she did not achieve, perhaps there could be moments when she was a little out of place, but she is an impressive learner and she adapted immediately,” explained the filmmaker in statements to the press about the young woman’s first step in front of a fiction.

“The other way out probably would have been not to make the movie. If she had been really terrible, I probably would have put the script in a drawer and not done it, ”said Anderson, who misses no opportunity to praise his protagonists.

In this way, debutantes quickly became one of the biggest attractions of Licorice Pizza for critics in the shoes of Alana Kane, a twentysomething assistant to a school photographer, and Gary Valentine, the often clumsy teenager with acting ambitions who falls at her feet.

After meeting in that furtive way, the duo will begin a friendship always crossed by the sexual tension of the hormonal Gary, his silly jealousy and his inexperience, and that will lead them to endless adventures while each one grows and tries to find his place in a world populated by figures from the cinema and politics with whom they have peculiar encounters.

To occupy these secondary flanks, Anderson summoned renowned performers who contain and lend their solidity to the central narrative of the new couple: Bradley Cooper in his version of producer Jon Peters, Sean Penn as Jack Holden, based on actor William Holden; and John C. Reilly in a special appearance as fellow actor Fred Gwynne, are some of them.

Tom Waits (seven psychopaths), Benny Safdie (fragments of a woman), Skyler Gisondo (Santa Clarita Diet), Christine Ebersole (The wolf of Wall Street) and John Michael Higgins (The bicentennial man) complete the cast of the film, which, like most of its predecessors, also stands out for the preparation of its seventies soundtrack, its color palette and its particular and dynamic moving shots.

Thus, the person responsible for other titles such as own vice (2014) and the ghost thread (2017) lands once again with a production that has not stopped gaining strength in the theatrical circuit since its launch in the United States last November, and that is heading to consolidate itself in the awards season after receiving four nominations at the last Globes. Gold and another eight for the next Critics’ Choice Awards.

